Report Says Keyshia Cole Joins ‘The Boy is Mine Tour’

Keyshia Cole joins 'The Boy is Mine Tour' with Brandy and Monica

SZA, Doechii to perform at TDE's annual holiday charity concert

Usher and Big Sean launch $1M tech and creativity incubator in Detroit

Source: CMF / Cincinnati Music Festival

Keyshia Cole has joined The Boy is Mine Tour alongside Brandy and Monica in Atlanta, Georgia. She replaces Muni Long, who had to exit due to health issues. Cole will be a special guest on the remaining tour dates, joining Kelly Rowland and Jamal Roberts. The addition of Cole comes after wrapping The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour, showcasing her powerhouse vocals and storytelling in R&B. The tour will continue through various cities in December.

SZA and Doechii are set to perform at Top Dawg Entertainment’s holiday benefit concert. The event’s lineup also includes ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Isiah Rashad, Sir, and Ad-Soul, among other artists. The company says more guests will be announced at a later date. The 12th annual TDE Holiday Charity Concert and Community Celebration is taking place on December 18th in Watts, California. Fans interested in attending will only need to bring a donation item to enter. Last year’s event had about ten-thousand-attendees and raised about 750-thousand-dollars in donated toys and clothing.

GloRilla Shares Update On Alleged R&B Album

GloRilla is sharing an update on her alleged R&B album. In an interview with Complex, the Memphis rapper was asked about a post on X, in which she said she would be making an R&B album. However, Glo revealed that she was only playing around. She said “I was trolling because they were trying to talk about me being an R&B artist.” GloRilla was named most-streamed hip-hop artist of the year alongside Kendrick Lamar, Future, Drake and Sexyy Red.

Usher and Big Sean are teaming up to launch the Detroit Entertainment Innovation Incubator, a $1 million initiative aimed at preparing local youth for careers in creative and technology fields. The program, set to open in February 2026, will offer training in areas such as A.I., 3D design, and virtual production. The partnership brings together Usher’s New Look Foundation, the Sean Anderson Foundation, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, and Emory University’s Goizueta Business School to provide young people with essential skills for the future job market. The initiative reflects the artists’ commitment to mentorship and education, positioning them at the forefront of efforts to support Detroit’s next generation in innovation and entertainment.

Taye Diggs and Tamar Braxton Join Thriller ‘Stepfather’ for Footage Films and Tubi

Taye Diggs and R&B singer Tamar Braxton are set to star in the upcoming thriller Stepfather, scheduled to premiere on Tubi in 2026. The film follows the story of Darnell, played by Diggs, who seeks to create the perfect family by eliminating those who do not meet his standards. Braxton portrays Asia, Darnell’s new wife, and her daughters who become targets of his deadly pattern. Directed by Chris Stokes, Stepfather explores themes of trauma and the pursuit of an ideal family dynamic, with Diggs and Braxton also serving as executive producers.