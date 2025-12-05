Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD & Lainey Wilson Collab on ‘Wild Woman’

Source: Graphic by Radio One Staff with images from Getty Images

Lainey Wilson has collaborated with several prominent figures in country music, like Jelly Roll, Dolly Parton Post Malone and Miranda Lambert. Her most recent collaboration brings her iconic country twang to the world of rock and roll, teaming up with Aerosmith and English singer YUNGBLUD for a song on their EP, One Last Time.

The EP is Aerosmith’s first original recorded music release since 2012’s Music From Another Dimension!, and just over a year after the band announced their retirement from the road due to Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury. The project is a joint collaboration between the “bad boys from Boston” and YUNGBLUD.

YUNGBLUD, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, notably performed with Tyler and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry as part of a tribute medley to the late Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 VMAs.

Wilson’s inclusion on an alternate recording of the song “Wild Woman,” which was released on Friday, was announced Thursday on social media in a video with the “Whirlwind” singer and Harrison.

The clip depicts a video call between Harrison and Wilson, where the pair workshop the “bell-bottom queen’s” part on a the reworked track.

This isn’t the first time Wilson has worked with members of Aerosmith before. Previous to their collaboration on “Wild Woman,” she joined Tyler onstage earlier this year for a performance of “Dream On” during the latter’s annual Janie’s Fund Benefit.

One More Time features six tracks:

“My Only Angel” “Problems” “Wild Woman” “A Thousand Days” “Back in the Saddle – 2025 Mix” “Wild Woman – Lainey Wilson Version”

