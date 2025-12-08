Prairie View A&M Collects First SWAC Title Since 2009

Prairie View A&M outgained Jackson State 424-244, with a 294-160 advantage in passing yards

Prairie View A&M never trailed, scoring first and increasing their lead throughout the game

Prairie View A&M controlled the clock, winning the time of possession battle 38:56 to 21:04

Source: Jackson State University / Getty

Cameron Peters accounted for 394 yards and two touchdowns and Prairie View A&M beat Jackson State 23-21 on Saturday to win its first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship since 2009.

Peters was 17-of-28 passing for 294 yards with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Bonner. Peters finished with 100 yards rushing that included a 7-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Panthers chewed up 9:36 of the fourth quarter with a 16-play, 95-yard drive before Peters fumbled the ball at the 1, but Jackson State punted the ball back three plays later.

On the ensuing possession, Peters ran up the middle for a 12-yard gain to convert on third-and-8 from near midfield with 2:14 remaining. The Panthers then ran out the clock.

Diego Alfaro kicked field goals from 19, 30 and 42 yards for Prairie View A&M (10-3).

Jared Lockhart threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Naylon Dupree for Jackson State (9-3). JaCobian Morgan scored on a 29-yard run. Ahmad Miller ended the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

How It Happened

Prairie View A&M scored first and jumped out to a 7-0 lead with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter.Jackson State then tied the game at 7-7 before the Panthers responded with a 19-yard field goal from to jump back ahead 10-7.

Prairie View A&M kept Jackson State off the scoreboard and increased its lead to 13-7 with :07 left in the second quarter.The Panthers continued to extend their lead, scoring again to go up 16-7.

Prairie View A&M continued to expand its lead after Jackson State made it a 16-14 game, scoring again with 3:21 left in the third quarter make the score 23-14. Prairie View A&M didn’t score again and Jackson State tacked on seven more points to finish off the game.Game Notes

» Prairie View A&M outgained Jackson State 424-244, including a 294-160 advantage through the air.

» The Panthers scored first with 4:22 left in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the game on their way to victory.

» Prairie View A&M had their highest scoring quarter in the third period, when they put up 10 points.

» Prairie View A&M converted 10 of 21 third downs while Jackson State was successful on 2 of 10.

» Starling led the Panthers with eight tackles.

» Diego Alfaro knocked through three field goals for the Panthers with a long of 42 yards.

» Prairie View A&M won the time of possession battle 38:56 to 21:04.

It was Jackson State's ninth appearance in the title game but for just the second time against Prairie View A&M. The Tigers won the previous championship matchup, 27-10 in 2021.