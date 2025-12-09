Mariah Carey Ties Billboard Hot 100 Record For Christmas

Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

Mariah Carey is back on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has returned to the top spot for a record-tying 19th week. The song now holds the record along with Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” A trio of other Christmas classics are also in the top five. Wham!’s “Last Christmas” jumped to the number two spot followed by Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Source: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty

Diddy’s Mother Addresses New Docuseries Allegations

Janice Combs is denying shocking allegations made in a new Netflix docuseries about her son, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Combs’ mother shared a statement to Deadline on Saturday referring to the claims as “lies” and asserting it was “intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.” The docuseries is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and featured several allegations including claims of Janice abusing her son as well as a recount of an incident where the Bad Boy mogul assaulted his mother.

Andre 3000 Presents Tyler, The Creator With Innovator Of The Decade Award

Tyler, The Creator is being recognized by Andre 3000. On Saturday, Andre presented his fellow rapper with the Innovator of the Decade award at Variety’s Hitmaker event in Los Angeles. Andre praised Tyler saying “it’s easy to see that he cares about what he’s doing and that innovating himself is a constant.” Tyler said he was shocked to be chosen, adding that he considers artists like Stevie Wonder, Missy Elliott, Pharrell and Kanye West as innovators.

Source: Israel Riqueros / Israel Riqueros

Kehlani Reveals She Has Full Custody Of Her Daughter

Kehlani is sharing some big news about her daughter, Adeya. During an appearance on a radio show , the singer revealed that she now has sole custody of her daughter. This comes after a custody war over Adeya during the summer of 2024. The father has accused Kehlani of being in a cult and claimed the R&B artist would leave Adeya to be cared for by the alleged cult.