Mariah Carey’s Final Vegas Show To Stream Live On TikTok

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Mariah Carey is bringing the Christmas cheer to fans who can't make it to her show in Las Vegas. On December 13th, the singer will perform at the final show of her "Mariah Carey's Christmastime in Las Vegas" residency at Park MGM. The show will be available for fans to stream on TikTokLIVE and Apple Music that night. Carey will perform plenty of Christmas songs and tracks from her latest album "Here For it All." Carey said: “It’s time! Christmas is my favourite time of year, and I love celebrating it with my fans – whether they’re in Vegas with me or singing along on TikTok and Apple Music from home! I’m so excited to bring all the sparkle and joy of the show to the world through Apple Music and TikTok.” Her enduring holiday anthem All I Want For Christmas Is You continues to dominate the season, with videos featuring the track surpassing 130 billion views on TikTok. The song has now tied the record for the most weeks at No.1 in Hot 100 history, while Here For It All debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this autumn. Don't forget Fans can join the celebration on December 14 as TikTok and Apple Music stream the final performance of Carey’s residency – a festive send‑off blending her new music with the timeless holiday magic that has defined her career. The star's "Christmastime in Las Vegas" kicked off on November 28th.