2026 Met Gala Co-Chairs Named

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Beyonce will return to the Met Gala for the first time in a decade next year. She has been named one of the event’s co-chairs along with Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour. Beyonce last walked the Met Gala steps in 2016. The night’s theme has been announced as “Costume Art” while the formal dress code will be announced later. The Met Gala is set to take place May 4th.

Source: Michael Rowe / Getty

Teyana Taylor Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 35th Birthday!

Teyana Taylor is proving she’s only getting better with age as she celebrates her 35th birthday with a gallery of her hottest snaps showcasing her sculpted abs and fabulous style. The singer and actress continues to turn heads with her fun and fit persona, solidifying her status as a scene-stealer. Fans can’t get enough of Teyana’s stunning looks and undeniable charm.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” goes 7x platinum

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s hit song “Luther” has achieved 7x platinum eligibility in the United States, solidifying its status as a dominant release of the era. The track spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and garnered viral moments and fan engagement. The song’s success was fueled by its debut on Kendrick’s GNX album, satisfying fans’ demand for another collaboration. The music video, live performances, and Super Bowl Halftime Show further propelled “Luther” into generational-hit territory. The Grand National World Tour featuring Kendrick and SZA showcased their rare chemistry and cemented “Luther” as a modern classic with long-term cultural impact.