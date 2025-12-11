Tasha Cobbs Shares Historic Performance with John Legend

Source: Tasha Cobbs Leonard / Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shares Historic Late-Night Performance with John Legend

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend made history with a performance of “Church” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The duo’s raw rendition showcased their vocal chemistry and the song’s message of sacred connection. “Church” recently reached #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart and is nominated for a 2026 GRAMMY Award. Cobbs Leonard’s album “TASHA” has received critical acclaim and debuted at #1 on multiple Billboard charts. With over 5 billion career streams, Cobbs Leonard continues to redefine the gospel landscape.

The Legendary Whispers Drop Gospel Reissue with Remixes and Previously Unreleased Material

The Whispers, iconic R&B vocal group, are reissuing their 2010 gospel album “Thankful” as “Thankful: The Compilation” on December 12, 2025, featuring remastered tracks, remixes, and unreleased material. The album pays tribute to late members Walter Scott and Nick Caldwell, with an intro by surviving members Wallace Scott and Leaveil Degree. Produced by Fred Hammond, the album includes hits like “For Thou Art with Me” and “Praise His Holy Name,” with remixes by Maurice Joshua. The Whispers, formed in 1963, have a storied career with numerous chart-topping hits and accolades, including GRAMMY® nominations and induction into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

Pew New Religion In America Study Out

Religious faith in America is holding steady after years of decline. That’s according to a new report from the Pew Research Center, which found about 70-percent of Americans say they identify with a religion since 2020. Pew also says young Americans remain less religious than their parents or grandparents, with 55-percent claiming a religion. The “nones” — the Americans claiming no faith — nearly doubled in size from 2007 to 2022, from 16-to-31-percent.