Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Rules Again

Source: Beyonce / Beyonce.com

Billboard’s 2025 year-end Boxscore charts reveal that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour was the highest-grossing country tour ever, earning $407.6 million from 32 shows across North America and Europe, selling 1.6 million tickets. Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour followed with $231.1 million earned from 51 shows and 1.6 million tickets sold, while Zach Bryan’s The Quittin’ Time Tour grossed $159.6 million and sold 941,000 tickets during 29 shows. Other top country tours included Luke Combs, George Strait, Jelly Roll, and Chris Stapleton, with Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Live on Tour’ as the only female artist in the Top 10, earning $39.5 million from 36 shows. Country music maintains a strong presence in the top tours, with a 14.5% share of the grosses, showcasing a blend of established stars and crossover artists, reflecting the genre’s growth and enduring popularity.



