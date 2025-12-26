Relationship Recap: 2025 Celebrity Weddings, Engagements & Entanglements

2025 was a big year for celebrity romance.

From surprise vows to headline-making hard launches that broke the internet, 2025 has been a banner year for celebrity love. Whether they were quietly tying the knot away from the spotlight or stepping out hand-in-hand for the very first time, these stars proved romance is still very much alive in Hollywood. Here’s a look at the celebrity weddings and new relationships that had everyone talking this year.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs quietly kicked off their romance in late 2024, but it wasn’t until early 2025 that the world caught on — and the spotlight hasn’t let up since. With Cardi navigating a divorce as they went public, the relationship arrived with instant drama, but the two pushed through the noise and stayed solid. Their love story hit its biggest milestone yet on Nov. 13, 2025, when they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Jassi Rideaux & Darius Harris

Real Housewives of Potomac star Jassi Rideaux is officially off the market! The reality star married Dallas Cowboys linebacker Darius Harris on June 6 in Texas, turning a whirlwind romance into a walk down the aisle.

Gisele Bündchen & Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen kept things private when she married Joaquim Valente in Surfside, Fla., on Dec. 3. A source tells PEOPLE the ceremony was intentionally small and intimate.

“Gisele didn’t feel the need to share the wedding with anyone outside of her family unit,” the insider says. “It just reflected where she is in her life right now.”

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s love story unfolded like a slow-burn movie. After sparking dating rumors in February 2025, the pair made it official in June with a birthday post for Pierre. Their bond extends beyond romance — they’ve teamed up creatively on Taylor’s visual album Escape Room and the music video for “Long Time.” By September 2025, they were stepping onto the red carpet together, making their couple debut in full Hollywood fashion.

Jalen Hurts & Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts surprised fans with a major reveal this spring: he’s a married man. In an April 22 interview with Men’s Health, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback confirmed his nuptials to Bry Burrows.

“You can call her my wife,” he said, sharing that the two tied the knot earlier this year.

A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo

A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo’s relationship was a slow leak before it became official. Rumors first swirled in summer 2024, when the pair were spotted together at the Olympics, with Adebayo cheering on Wilson’s record-setting performance. By early 2025, Wilson was calling him her “favorite Olympian,” and the hints kept piling up. She finally sealed the deal later that year in her Cosmopolitan cover story, confirming what fans had long suspected.

