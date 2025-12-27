CashApp Clapback! Tamar Braxton Says She’s Accepting Apology Payments After Mendeecees Harris Denies ‘Homewrecker’ Rumors Amid Yandy Smith Split

The reality TV universe is currently reeling after a series of explosive revelations that have left fans questioning nearly a decade of Love & Hip Hop history. At the center of the storm is the alleged connection between Tamar Braxton and Mendeecees Harris, a messy set of infidelity rumors, a long-hidden breakup, and a shocking admission about the true legal status of one of the franchise’s most prominent “marriages.”

The chaos kicked off when blogger Funky Dineva lobbed a digital grenade, alleging he witnessed Tamar and Mendeecees “sneaking and dealing” behind the back of Harris’s longtime partner, Yandy Smith. The claims were specific, with Dineva doubling down on his story even after Braxton threatened legal action. However, the narrative took a sharp turn on December 26, when Mendeecees finally sat down for an interview on Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover to clear his name. However, in doing so, he dropped a bombshell that shifted the entire conversation around his relationship with Tamar.

According to TheShadeRoom, while denying any romantic involvement with Tamar, Mendeecees confirmed that his relationship with Yandy is officially over, but also revealed they were never actually husband and wife. Despite a lavish televised wedding special in 2015 and a vow renewal in Dubai in 2017, Mendeecees revealed the pair never legally signed their marriage license. According to him, the decision to keep the union “for entertainment purposes only” was initially Yandy’s idea to protect her assets from his mounting legal fines at the time.

“We was never legally married, so we’re not getting a divorce,” Mendeecees stated flatly, adding that the couple has actually been separated for over a year. For fans who watched years of their “marriage” play out as a central storyline, the revelation felt like a betrayal of the reality TV fourth wall. As BOSSIP reported, Mendeecees, however, seems relieved by the technicality, noting that they won’t have to navigate the messy legalities of asset division.

Tamar Braxton Demands “Apology Payments” Via Cash App

With Mendeecees finally confirming that he was a single man when the rumors began, and denying the affair entirely, Tamar Braxton feels a sense of vindication. The “Love and War” singer has been under fire for weeks, with critics labeling her a “homewrecker” and a “creep.” In a move that is quintessential Tamar, the songstress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to announce that she is officially “accepting all apologies.”

The mother of one shared her Cash App handle along with a “price list” for the various disparaging names she’s been called during the public fallout involving Tamar and Mendeecees. While some social media users found the move hilarious, others pointed out that Mendeecees’ delayed defense left Tamar out to dry for far too long. “The only person who owes her anything is Mendeecees. He let everyone call her all these things; he should have cleared it up then,” one user commented.

For Tamar, the timing of these rumors was especially painful, coinciding with the release of her Heartbreak Retrograde EP. She previously slammed the allegations as “hurtful and completely untrue,” stressing that the gossip touches the lives of the children involved. While the legal marriage between Yandy and Mendeecees may have been a facade, the emotional fallout of this public unraveling is very real.

