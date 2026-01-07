‘One Battle After Another’ Leads SAG Nominations with 7 Nods

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The film “One Battle After Another” received a record seven nominations at the Actor Awards, leading the pack in the annual SAG-AFTRA honors. Along with a nod for best ensemble, the movie’s cast and stunt performers were recognized for their performances. Other notable nominees include “Sinners,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme,” and “Frankenstein.” The Actor Awards are considered strong indicators for the Oscars, with past nominees often overlapping with the Academy Awards. The ceremony will take place on March 1, with Harrison Ford receiving the life achievement award.