Bruno Mars Bringing First Tour In Almost A Decade

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Bruno Mars has announced his first worldwide solo tour in nearly a decade, with two major performances at NFL stadiums. The tour will coincide with the release of his fourth album, The Romantic, set to drop on February 27, 2026. The tour will kick off in Las Vegas on April 10 and traverse the US, Canada, and Europe, including two UK shows in London. Tickets will be available starting January 14, with pre-sale opportunities for fans who sign up on his website by January 12NO

While no Australian dates have been announced yet, fans down under are keeping their fingers crossed — Mars’ past tours have regularly included stops in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, making a local run far from unlikely.

The tour promises to blend classic hits from Doo-Wops & Hooligans, Unorthodox Jukebox, and his Silk Sonic collaborations with Anderson .Paak, alongside fresh tracks from The Romantic. Mars’ shows are renowned for slick choreography, live band precision, and throwback flair, making each

performance a polished spectacle.

Bruno’s influence shows no signs of slowing: his recent collaborations, including ‘Die With A Smile’ with Lady Gaga and the global smash ‘APT.’ with ROSÉ, have set streaming records and earned multiple awards, reaffirming his status as one of pop’s most enduring forces.

Full tour details, including support acts, are expected to roll out in the coming weeks, leaving fans worldwide — including those in Australia — ready to catch the funk live.

Full tour details, including potential support acts, are expected to roll out in the coming weeks.