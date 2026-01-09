Russell Simmons Wants $100 Million, Apology And Drake News

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Russell Simmons is demanding $100 million and an apology from HBO, claiming he is owed “millions of dollars.” This comes after Simmons alleged defamation in a lawsuit against HBO related to the On the Record documentary about sexual assault allegations against him. Simmons insists that HBO intentionally suppressed evidence and is seeking compensation for his charities and family members. HBO has previously expressed solidarity with the filmmakers behind the documentary and vowed to defend against Simmons’ allegations.

While Simmons didn’t specify why, exactly, he believes he’s owed this figure, he did point to his prior lawsuit against the network, which in 2020 debuted the On the Record documentary focused on sexual assault allegations against the Def Jam co-founder.

“HBO you owe me 100s of millions of dollars,” Simmons wrote this week, as seen below. “I need my bread, for all my charities and family members, specifically my children. You know what you did was horrific and malicious. You can’t hide. Ask Oprah or anyone [who’s] ever looked at the evidence (available in suit). You intentionally suppressed all of it. I want apology and 100 million. … Time to pay.”

J. Cole and Drake Rumored to Drop Albums the Same Week

Rumors are circulating that J. Cole and Drake may be releasing new albums, “The Fall Off” and “The Iceman,” respectively, as early as this week. J. Cole’s album has been highly anticipated, while Drake’s potential release could bring a new energy to the Hip-Hop scene. The arrival of these albums could mark a significant reset for the genre in 2026, with J. Cole representing balance and Drake bringing a different vibe. The potential releases have sparked excitement and speculation among fans, signaling a promising start to the year for Hip-Hop.