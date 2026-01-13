Reality AV: Mary J , Salt And Pepa, Diddy’s Jet And More

Mary J. Blige's Las Vegas residency will feature her life story and iconic songs

Diddy sold his private jet around the time he was sentenced to prison

Salt-N-Pepa continues legal battle with Universal Music Group over master recordings

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Mary J. Blige has announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Park at MGM. Concert dates will be in May and July. Blige tells the Today Show it will be a theatrical telling of her life story with her songs. Blige also says she will be producing three new films with Lifetime, based on her music. . The show will feature her iconic hits and showcase her vocal and choreography skills. The residency will consist of 10 performances starting on May 1 and then in July. Blige expressed her excitement for the residency, aiming to bring fans together for a special experience. Tickets will be available for presale starting on January 14.

Diddy’s Private Jet Sold

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly sold his private jet before being sentenced to prison. Silver Air Private Jets confirmed that Combs sold the jet in October 2025, around the time he was ordered to serve 50-months in federal prison after being convicted on prostitution charges. The private jet was allegedly one of the ways he was making money while in jail by renting it out to others. Combs’ attorneys have not commented on the sale of the aircraft.

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Salt-N-Pepa Continue Fight For Master Recordings

Salt-N-Pepa is continuing to fight against Universal Music Group to reclaim their master recordings. The rap group filed a federal lawsuit against UMG last year and accused them of not getting control of their music under the Copyright Act. UMG argued that the group’s recordings were “made for hire” and that they wouldn’t be able to reclaim them. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote sided with the label and said that the group “never owned their Master Tapes” in the first place. Salt-N-Pepa says they “respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision” and intends to pursue their rights on appeal.

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 ‘A Rose From Harlem’ Is a Grail

Teyana Taylor’s collaboration with Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem” is set to be one of the most highly anticipated sneaker releases of the year. Taylor’s recent Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress has further elevated her profile, making this collaboration even more sought after. The shoe features premium materials, mixed textures, and detachable thorn details, offering a bold remix of the classic silhouette. With Taylor’s rising popularity and influence, this release is expected to be a major success among sneakerheads and fans alike