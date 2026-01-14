More Americans Taking Time To Unplug

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Half of Americans are spending less time looking at screens and it seems to be making them happier. A new survey from Talker Research finds that Gen Z is actually leading the charge when it comes to unplugging, with more than 60 percent intentionally putting down the smartphones. Those numbers start going down the older people are. People who report spending too much time online feel less connected and more anxious while those who intentionally take time to log off report feeling more productive and present.

Popular Analog Activities

Americans are embracing offline habits like:

Reading physical books (popular choice for relaxation).

Using notebooks, paper calendars, and planners.

Playing board games or doing puzzles.

Spending time outdoors and pursuing hands-on hobbies.

Despite growing up with smartphones, 63% of Gen Z now intentionally unplug, the highest rate of any generation.

On average, 70% of time Americans spend online leaves them feeling disconnected and lonely rather than genuinely connected, leading to feelings of being overwhelmed (25%), anxious (22%), and irritable (18%).

84% of Americans have adopted analogue lifestyle choices, with 32% writing in notebooks, 31% reading printed books, and 28% using paper calendars to create boundaries screens can't provide.

70% of Americans plan to read more in 2026, with half choosing physical books specifically, citing how reading makes them feel relaxed (46%), mentally stimulated (32%), and grounded (27%).

Why It Matters

This shift reflects a growing awareness of the negative mental health impacts of constant connectivity, with people seeking to recharge and foster deeper connections in the “real world”.