Woman accused of hurling 25-pound weight at perceived love rival

A Texas woman, Aralyn Martinez, was arrested for allegedly threatening and attempting to strike another woman with a 25-pound weight at a fitness center in Spring. Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an altercation with a woman she believed was involved with her boyfriend. The incident occurred at a 24 Hour Fitness gym, where Martinez threw the weight plate at the victim but missed. Martinez was later arrested and released on bond with a court order to stay away from the victim’s residence and workplace.