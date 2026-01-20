Listen Live
Woman accused of hurling 25-pound weight at perceived love rival

Published on January 20, 2026
Black dumbbells on carpet floor in minimal setting, representing home workout, personal training, and healthy lifestyle. Ideal for fitness content, wellness blogs, and indoor exercise themes.
Source: Techa Tungateja / Getty

A Texas woman, Aralyn Martinez, was arrested for allegedly threatening and attempting to strike another woman with a 25-pound weight at a fitness center in Spring. Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an altercation with a woman she believed was involved with her boyfriend. The incident occurred at a 24 Hour Fitness gym, where Martinez threw the weight plate at the victim but missed. Martinez was later arrested and released on bond with a court order to stay away from the victim’s residence and workplace.

