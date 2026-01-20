Utilities on Alert as Cold & Ice Approaches Houston Area

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

CenterPoint Energy and ERCOT are preparing for potential power outages due to rain and ice this weekend in Texas. CenterPoint’s meteorologists are monitoring the forecast and adjusting response plans accordingly. ERCOT reassured that there should be sufficient power generation to meet demand during the severe weather conditions. TxDOT has historically treated roads with de-icing solution ahead of winter weather events, but specific plans for this weekend are still pending. Stay updated with meteorologists for the latest information on the evolving weather situation.