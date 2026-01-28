Listen Live
Alabama Street Bridge Demolition

TxDOT moves forward with Alabama Street bridge demolition near downtown Houston

Published on January 28, 2026
Drivers near downtown Houston should be aware of upcoming lane and ramp closures related to the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project. The Alabama Street bridge over I-69 will be demolished to make way for new roadway alignment and drainage improvements. Lane closures on Alabama Street and a ramp closure on I-69 are scheduled for the coming weeks as crews prepare for the bridge demolition. Additional detour information will be released as work progresses on the I-45 project through downtown Houston.

