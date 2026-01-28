Alabama Street Bridge Demolition

Drivers near downtown Houston should be aware of upcoming lane and ramp closures related to the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project. The Alabama Street bridge over I-69 will be demolished to make way for new roadway alignment and drainage improvements. Lane closures on Alabama Street and a ramp closure on I-69 are scheduled for the coming weeks as crews prepare for the bridge demolition. Additional detour information will be released as work progresses on the I-45 project through downtown Houston.



