DAILY DILEMMA: “When “Mr. Perfect” Isn’t Enough”

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

It’s the conversation that took over The Madd Hatta Show: A Black woman, seven years deep into marriage, admitted she was unhappy. The twist? Her husband hadn’t done anything wrong. In fact, by her own admission, he is “absolutely perfect.” But as she revealed, sometimes “perfect” just isn’t enough when you’ve lost yourself in the process.

The clip, which sparked a firestorm of debate during the show’s famous “Daily Dilemma” segment, featured the woman explaining that despite having a “good man,” she felt her individuality slipping away. “You lose your sense of peace,” she confessed, voice trembling. “I don’t think it’s worth it to be in a perfect relationship with a perfect man.”

Her raw honesty struck a nerve, highlighting a nuanced struggle often ignored in our community: the difference between a good man and the right man. We are often taught to pray for a provider, a protector, a man with no drama. But what happens when you get the list, check the boxes, and still feel empty?

The reaction from The Madd Hatta Show listeners was swift and polarized. One listener from New Orleans didn’t hold back, saying, “I’ll pray for her… I’ve been single for so long. Where he at? Where do he live at?” It’s a sentiment many shared—gratitude for a good partner is paramount, and complaining about a lack of toxicity can feel like a privilege many don’t have.

Another caller, however, offered a sharp reality check: “If he’s the perfect man, what is your complaint? Let him go so a woman who values him and appreciates him can have him.”

It’s a complicated emotional landscape. As Black women, we are often expected to carry the weight of making relationships work, especially when the partner is “good on paper.” But this viral moment reminds us that compatibility goes deeper than a checklist. Losing your identity is a high price to pay for perfection. Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is admit that “perfect” isn’t perfect for you.

