Jordan Chiles Could Reclaim Her 2024 Paris Olympics Bronze Medal—Here’s What We Know

Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal fight isn’t over—and the latest update in her battle may be a big one.



In a major new development, Switzerland’s supreme court has granted Jordan an appeal. The decision could lead to her bronze medal being restored. Jordan originally earned third place in the women’s floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Days later, Romania challenged the scoring. Her medal was then reassigned to Romanian gymnast Ana Maria Barbosu.



This ruling is significant because it’s rare. The Swiss court called the case “highly exceptional.” Judges sent it back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to review new evidence. The outcome may come down to seconds. The key question is whether Team USA filed Jordan’s score inquiry within the one-minute deadline.



Her legal team says the video evidence is “conclusive.” USA Gymnastics agrees. They praised the court for recognizing flaws in the original process. They also reaffirmed their support for Jordan as the case continues.



Jordan Chiles’ Medal Fight Is About More Than Just Sports



But if you’ve been following Jordan’s journey, you know this was never just about a medal. When Jordan spoke with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, she was deeply honest. It was her first TV interview about the controversy. She described the last few months as extremely difficult.



“I feel like I’ve been trying to tell myself I’ve been okay…but it’s honestly been so hard,” she said. She also thanked fans for holding her up through it all. Jordan has called the medal “the cherry on top” of her Paris experience. It was a personal win, beyond team gold.

It also marked history. Jordan stood alongside Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade on an all-Black women’s podium. The moment felt bigger than sports.



Now, CAS is preparing to rehear the case. The process could take a year or more. Still, Jordan keeps moving forward with resilience.



She continues to show what it looks like to stand in your truth. To keep fighting for what you know you earned. And to do it all with grace, style, and sophistication—no matter what anyone else has to say.

