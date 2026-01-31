UPDATE: Don Lemon Speaks Out After Release As DOJ Pushes Forward Charges Tied To Minnesota Church Protest

Former CNN anchor and independent journalist Don Lemon says he will continue reporting after being released from custody following his arrest in connection with a protest at a Minnesota church. As new details emerge about internal frustration within the Trump administration, the timing of charges and renewed scrutiny of press freedom is the topic of discussion amongst many leaders, organizations, and online communities.

According to The Hill, Lemon was released without a money bond after a U.S. district judge ordered his release following his arrest by federal officers. Lemon was taken into custody in Los Angeles and later appeared outside a downtown courthouse, where he defended his career and vowed not to be silenced.

“I will not stop now. I will not stop ever,” Lemon said, according to The Hill. “In fact, there is no more important time but right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on truth and holds those in power accountable.”

Arrest And Release After Minnesota Church Protest

The Hill reports the charges against Lemon stem from a protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where demonstrators disrupted a worship service. Authorities have accused Lemon of interfering with congregants’ First Amendment right to practice their faith.

During court proceedings, U.S. Attorney Alexander Robbins accused Lemon of joining a “mob that terrorized people in a place of worship,” according to reports cited by The Hill. Lemon has denied that characterization, saying federal officers arrested him for “something I’ve been doing for the last 30 years, and that is covering the news.”

Lemon is prohibited from contacting witnesses or defendants in the case and must request permission to leave the country while legal proceedings continue, according to The Hill.

ABC News: Bondi Was “Enraged” Over Delay In Charges

In ABC News, Attorney General Pam Bondi was “enraged” after a magistrate judge initially declined to charge Lemon. ABC News reported that a source familiar with the matter said Bondi was angered by the judge’s decision not to immediately move forward with charges.

ABC News later reported that a federal indictment was unsealed, charging Lemon and others in connection with the protest. The Department of Justice argued in court filings that the FACE Act and related statutes do not contain exemptions for journalists if they are alleged to have physically obstructed worshippers exercising their First Amendment rights.

The DOJ stated that press status does not grant immunity if force or obstruction is alleged, according to ABC News.

So What Happened Again? Why Were Journalists Arrested?

Previously reported by BOSSIP, Lemon was arrested while covering the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, and another journalist, Georgia Fort, was also taken into custody by federal agents.

The arrests stemmed from a protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, where demonstrators shouted “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good.” BOSSIP cited The New York Times, which reported Lemon was charged under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, known as the FACE Act.

Lemon went to the scene to report, not protest, and that video from the church shows Lemon telling a distraught churchgoer twice that he was not part of the demonstration. BOSSIP notes there was no video evidence showing an attack or physical violence during the disruption.

In a special edition of The Don Lemon Show after his release, Lemon doubled down about the importance of journalists in the face of a “tyrannical administration.”

“People are realizing the critical moment we are in in this country. That our rights are under assault. Now they’re trying to silence journalists. And I will not be silenced. This is a time for journalists to stand up to this tyrannical administration,” he said on Friday.

Georgia Fort: The Journalist Arrested with Don Lemon

Georgia Fort is an Emmy Award–winning, Minnesota-based independent journalist who was arrested alongside Lemon after reporting on the Jan. 18 protest.

Previously reported by Madame Noire, Fort livestreamed as federal agents arrived at her home and said she was being arrested for filming the protest as a member of the media. Fort was later released from custody and publicly questioned whether journalists are still protected under the First Amendment.

Fort has more than 15 years of experience in television and radio journalism and is a three-time Midwest Emmy Award winner. She founded the Center for Broadcast Journalism to increase representation in Minnesota media and currently serves as vice president of the Minnesota chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Concerns Over Press Freedom

Following Lemon’s arrest, public officials and advocacy groups raised concerns about press freedom. According to The Hill, former Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders criticized the arrest, with Sanders warning that arresting journalists is a hallmark of authoritarianism.

As the case moves forward, Lemon has said he is prepared to fight the charges and continue reporting.

“The First Amendment of the Constitution protects that work,” Lemon said, according to The Hill. “I stand with all of them, and I will not be silenced.”

