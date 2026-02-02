Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Source: 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

The 2026 Grammy Awards are underway live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where celebrities like Tyla, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga have gathered for music’s biggest night.

This year’s ceremony is hosted by Trevor Noah, who is back for the sixth and final time. While more of the major categories will be presented during the live show, dozens of gramophones have been presented in the non-televised premiere, hosted by Darren Criss.

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nominations, including “Record Of The Year,” which he faces off against Doechii, Gaga, Billy Eilish, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

The celebrities have already begun to arrive in their finest looks. The trend of the evening has been feathers, leather and winter white. Keep scrolling for more of tonight’s looks.