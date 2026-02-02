Texas Voters Return to Polls

Source: BojanMirkovic / Getty

A special election runoff in Texas’ 18th Congressional District resulted in Christian Menefee defeating Amanda Edwards to fill a vacant seat. Menefee will serve the remainder of the current term following the death of former U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner. The district will appear again on the March primary ballot to determine who will represent the district for the full term starting in January 2027. Texas primaries allow voters to choose a Democratic or Republican ballot without party registration, and redistricting has impacted the races on the ballot. The voter registration deadline for the upcoming primary is Monday, February 2, with early voting from February 17 to 27 and Election Day on March 3.