Nicki Minaj Speaks on Trans

Source: Variety / Getty

Rapper Nicki Minaj expressed her disdain for California Governor Gavin Newsom during a podcast interview, criticizing his policies and behavior. Minaj specifically highlighted her opposition to Newsom’s support for transgender ideology in schools and his attacks on former President Donald Trump. She accused Newsom of lacking loyalty and criticized his priorities, suggesting that his actions were not in the best interest of the American people. Minaj also called out Newsom for ignoring her requests for help with swatting calls and engaging in Twitter feuds instead of addressing serious issues.

