Entertainment

Engagement Alert!

Halle Berry And Van Hunt Are Engaged!

Published on February 8, 2026
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 2, 2026
Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Halle Berry announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Van Hunt on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” The couple has been dating for nearly six years, and Hunt had previously proposed to Berry. The actress clarified rumors that she had rejected the proposal and confirmed that she had accepted. Berry’s past relationships, including three marriages and child support issues, have influenced her cautious approach to marriage. Fans are supportive of her decision to take her time and ensure that this relationship is the right one for her.

