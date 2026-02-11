Listen Live
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Going To Olympics

Megan Thee Stallion partners with NBC for exclusive YouTube coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

Published on February 11, 2026
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with NBC to cover the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics exclusively on her YouTube channel. With over 7.3 million subscribers, the Grammy winner will provide behind-the-scenes access to the Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Through NBCUniversal, Megan will have rare access to Olympic venues, athletes, and key moments, sharing her experiences in real time with her audience. Her coverage will be available exclusively on her YouTube channel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, marking a high-profile creator collaboration for the Games.

