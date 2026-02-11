Texas 3rd Best State for Singles

Source: Nappy.co / Alyssa Sieb/ Nappy.co

Texas has been ranked as the third best state for singles in WalletHub’s annual report, which compared states based on dating economics, dating opportunities, and romance and fun rankings. The state offers ample dating opportunities and is considered one of the most romantic and fun states for singles. Texas also has a booming economy and high employment growth rates, making it an attractive place for starting a business. The state ranks high in entrepreneurship rates and has a significant share of fast-growing firms, with more than half of businesses located in strong clusters. Texas offers endless opportunities for singles to find love, with residents showing less discomfort with intimacy compared to other states.