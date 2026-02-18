Janet Had Vertigo?

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Janet Jackson, a music industry superstar, battles vestibular migraine, which causes vertigo and dizziness. In 2008, she had to take three weeks off from touring due to a severe migraine attack. Despite wanting to continue her tour, Jackson’s vertigo prevented her from performing. Vestibular migraine primarily affects the balance system, leading to symptoms like vertigo, dizziness, and sensitivity to light and sound. Triggers for these episodes can include stress, lack of sleep, and certain foods.



https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1392754-janet-jackson-on-how-vertigo-left-her-unable-to-perform