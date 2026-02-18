Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Janet Had Vertigo?

Janet Jackson on how vertigo left her unable 'to perform'

Published on February 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dancers Against Cancer's 2025 Gala Of The Stars
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Janet Jackson, a music industry superstar, battles vestibular migraine, which causes vertigo and dizziness. In 2008, she had to take three weeks off from touring due to a severe migraine attack. Despite wanting to continue her tour, Jackson’s vertigo prevented her from performing. Vestibular migraine primarily affects the balance system, leading to symptoms like vertigo, dizziness, and sensitivity to light and sound. Triggers for these episodes can include stress, lack of sleep, and certain foods.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1392754-janet-jackson-on-how-vertigo-left-her-unable-to-perform

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

Comment
Rickey Smiley Headshot 2025
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Meet Rickey Smiley in Person and See Him Live in Houston

Comment
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Exclusive: Destin Daniel Cretton Says Marvel Absolutely Cared About ‘Wonder Man’

Comment
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
The Madd Hatta Show
Relationships  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: “NO MAN BENEFITS FROM BEING A STEPDAD!”

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close