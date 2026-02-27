Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

The Real Rickey : Hustle, Heart & Humor

The Real Rickey : Hustle, Heart & Humor

Rickey Smiley opens up to The Madd Hatta about his journey from driving 55 miles to work for free to becoming a nationally syndicated radio star and beloved comedian.

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ricky Smiley recently sat down with The Madd Hatta for a candid conversation, giving us a look behind the laughter at the man who has been a staple in comedy and radio for decades. From his early days in radio to his personal life, Smiley shared insights into his incredible journey.

His path wasn’t always glamorous. Smiley recalled starting his radio career in Birmingham, driving 55 miles each way to work for free. His passion eventually led him to the legendary Doug Banks morning show and later to his own syndicated spot, which began in Dallas around 2004. Despite his success in broadcasting, he considers stand-up comedy the most gratifying part of his career. His comedic roots run deep, from charging students to hear him roast people at the college lunch table to sharing the screen with Monique and Tracy Morgan on HBO Snaps.

Beyond the stage, Smiley offered a glimpse into his personal life. He spoke about the importance of serving others and a time he donated $30,000 to a cause during a storm. He also shared tender moments, like cooking chicken pot pie from scratch and his joy in being a father and grandfather. Through it all, Ricky Smiley’s signature humor and genuine spirit shined, reminding everyone why he remains a beloved figure in entertainment. His story is one of hustle, heart, and a whole lot of laughs.

Check out the interview with The Madd Hatta below.

Related Tags

rickey smiley

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Marvin Sapp Now Engaged

Comment
Black Rodeo Weekend 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win The Ultimate VIP Experience at Bar 5015 for Black Rodeo Weekend!

Comment
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
9 Items
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

K. Michelle And Pinky Cole Make Their Debut In ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Trailer

Comment
11 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Chris Bosh Says He "Woke Up Covered In My Own Blood" As He Details Recent Health Scare

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close