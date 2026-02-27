Ricky Smiley recently sat down with The Madd Hatta for a candid conversation, giving us a look behind the laughter at the man who has been a staple in comedy and radio for decades. From his early days in radio to his personal life, Smiley shared insights into his incredible journey.

His path wasn’t always glamorous. Smiley recalled starting his radio career in Birmingham, driving 55 miles each way to work for free. His passion eventually led him to the legendary Doug Banks morning show and later to his own syndicated spot, which began in Dallas around 2004. Despite his success in broadcasting, he considers stand-up comedy the most gratifying part of his career. His comedic roots run deep, from charging students to hear him roast people at the college lunch table to sharing the screen with Monique and Tracy Morgan on HBO Snaps.

Beyond the stage, Smiley offered a glimpse into his personal life. He spoke about the importance of serving others and a time he donated $30,000 to a cause during a storm. He also shared tender moments, like cooking chicken pot pie from scratch and his joy in being a father and grandfather. Through it all, Ricky Smiley’s signature humor and genuine spirit shined, reminding everyone why he remains a beloved figure in entertainment. His story is one of hustle, heart, and a whole lot of laughs.

Check out the interview with The Madd Hatta below.