Source: Radio ONE / Good Morning H-Town

From her unforgettable debut on The Real World: Los Angeles to becoming a staple in reality television and scripted drama, Tami Roman has proven that longevity in entertainment is no accident. Many first met her in the early 90s on MTV, where her bold personality and unfiltered honesty made her one of the most talked about cast members of her era. She later evolved into a reality TV powerhouse on Basketball Wives, while steadily building an acting résumé that showcased depth far beyond reality television. Decades later, Roman is still commanding screens, now starring in the new Lifetime thriller Double Double Trouble.

In Double Double Trouble, Roman takes on the intense challenge of playing twins, a role that demands precision, emotional range, and technical discipline. During a recent interview on Good Morning H Town on 97.9 The Box, she opened up about the mental gymnastics required to portray two distinct characters in the same film. She shared how switching between personalities on set tested her focus and stamina, but also reminded audiences why she continues to be a dynamic force in the industry. Roman also reflected on the secret to her staying power, explaining that authenticity, reinvention, and a willingness to grow with her audience have kept her relevant across generations.

And because it was Houston, the conversation did not stay strictly serious. Roman showed off her playful side when she took time during the interview to freestyle alongside J-Mac, the self proclaimed Freestyle King. The moment blended humor, confidence, and nostalgia, reminding listeners that even after decades in the spotlight, Tami Roman still knows how to connect, entertain, and surprise. From MTV beginnings to Lifetime thrillers, she continues to prove that evolution is the real key to longevity.

Check out the interview below.

Tami Roman Drops Freestyle, Talks New Thriller 'Double Double Trouble' was originally published on theboxhouston.com