Entertainment

Roberta Flack Remembered in New OWN Documentary

Her ‘Artistry Stands as a Powerful Testament to Creativity, Courage and Originality’

Published on March 3, 2026
Roberta Flack
Source: Christian Rose / Getty

OWN will air a documentary about four-time Grammy Award winner Roberta Flack in honor of Women’s History Month. The two-hour special, titled OWN Spotlight: Roberta, will premiere on March 12 and chronicle Flack’s life and legacy as a chart-topping global star and advocate for civil rights. The documentary features rare archival footage and interviews with figures like Rev. Jesse Jackson and Peabo Bryson. Directed, written, and produced by Antonino D’Ambrosio, the special aims to celebrate Flack’s influential music and lasting impact on culture. Flack, who passed away in 2025, will be posthumously inducted into the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in October 2026.

