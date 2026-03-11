Source: Quinn Harris / Getty

Since its inception, the dangers of ChatGPT have been preached, and now it’s found itself in the middle of a murder allegedly committed by a former NFL player.

Linebacker Darron Lee is currently on trial for killing his girlfriend, Gabriella Carvalho Perpetuo, and is facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

In early February, cops were sent to his Ooltewah, Tennessee, home for a report of CPR in progress. Once arriving, emergency services tried to administer aid, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Authorities thought something was fishy already when Lee told them she wasn’t waking up because she had narcolepsy, despite them finding blood “going up the staircase, on the hand railing there was blood, on the walls there was blood, on the floor in the living room there was blood, in the floor on the hallway and the stairs,” according to TMZ.

There was even blood in a car that sat in the garage, and violence was later proved when an autopsy revealed Perpetuo suffered “severe brain trauma, a broken neck, bruising across her body, a bite mark on her shoulder and thigh, stab wounds to the legs and facial trauma,” and ultimately died from blunt force trauma.

Now, with the ongoing trial, more evidence has emerged against Lee, including his alleged ChatGPT prompt at the time.

The message read: “Don’t know what to do right now, Fiancée did her crazy thing again, and now she’s messed up, I wake up and she has two swollen eyes (i didn’t do anything, self inflicted). She stabbed herself, slit her eye?”

Another read, “Idk, but she isn’t waking up or responding, what do I do?”

One of ChatGPT’s alleged responses was “Here’s what to say without framing it as ‘police trouble.'”

Lee also reportedly inquired if a slip-and-fall accident could cause puncture wounds.

Lee, a Tennessee native, played for Ohio State and declared for the 2016 NFL Draft. He went to the Jets with the 20th pick, and later played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Las Vegas Raiders, who released him in 2021.

In 2023, he was arrested for a domestic violence dispute involving his mother and another woman in Ohio. According to the arrest report, Lee pushed a woman “against the wall, throwing her to the floor and striking her face and head 8 to 9 times with his closed fists.”

See social media’s reaction to ChatGPT’s alleged role below.