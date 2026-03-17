New Dress Code For RodeoHouston

Source: RODEOHOUSTON / RodeoHouston

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has implemented a new dress code to address complaints about inappropriate attire at the event. The guidelines specify that proper attire must be worn at all times, with officials having the right to deny admission or remove guests inappropriately dressed. Attire considered inappropriate includes clothing with objectionable material, excessive tears, or exposure of undergarments. The new rules aim to maintain a family-friendly environment, allowing traditional rodeo garb while prohibiting clothing showing too much skin or containing offensive words. The dress code was introduced in response to social media complaints about revealing outfits worn by some attendees, prompting the rodeo to enforce stricter guidelines for appropriate attire.