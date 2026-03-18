Obama Trash Talks Anthony Edwards In 1-On-1 To Announce His Presidential Center

Source: Barack Obama / Obama Foundation

No one forgot how casually Anthony Edwards spoke to Barack Obama in Netflix’s Court of Gold docuseries at the 2024 Olympic training camp, and neither did Obama himself.

So much so that Obama used the young, charismatic NBA star to help announce the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago by appealing to Edwards’ love of trash-talking.

In a video posted to his official YouTube account, Obama prepares to shoot a promo when he gets a “WYA” text from Edwards, telling him to pull up so they can battle it out.

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Obama immediately heads to the backyard for a game of HORSE, and tries to get in Ant’s head, saying, “I’ve been shooting jump shots since before you were even thought of.”

The two trade bank shots, three-pointers, attempts from the shoulder, and left-handed shots, but cutting to them, getting über competitive in Connect Four, and getting their Marty Supreme on at the ping-pong table.

Edwards seems to win table tennis, telling Obama, or “OG” as he calls him, that he’s “got too much dip on his chip.”

“What do you call someone who doesn’t mind losing? A loser,” Obama jokes as he wins Connect Four.

The former prez eventually gives Edwards his props after a dunk solidifies his HORSE loss, and Edwards returns the compliment, telling him, “for an old head you ain’t do too bad for yourself. You stood up for yourself. You stood up for the community.”

So Obama says the rematch will be on his turf and announces that the Obama Presidential Center will finally open.

“So I am proud that we are going to be opening the Obama presidential center this summer, to all visitors, even Anthony Edwards,” Obama announces.

According to the City of Chicago, Obama chose the 19.3-acre site in Jackson Park during the last months of his time as the 44th president.

The space will include an eight-story museum building and two cultural buildings, with a central plaza. It also has ticketed exhibition spaces, a winter garden, an auditorium, food spots, recording studios, and even a 5,000-square-foot Chicago Public Library branch. Still, Obama wanted the center to feel welcoming to all, so more than half of the space will be free and open to the public.

Learn more about the Obama Presidential Center here.

See social media’s reaction to Obama’s announcement and some trash-talking with Edwards below.