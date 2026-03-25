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Rihanna’s Suspect Enters Not Guilty Plea

Rihanna House Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Published on March 25, 2026
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Ivana Lisette Ortiz Appears At Hearing Over Attempted Murder Charge In Shooting At Rihanna's Home
Source: Pool / Getty

A Florida woman pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of singer Rihanna after firing gunshots at her Los Angeles mansion. Ivana Lisette Ortiz faces 14 charges, including attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The judge rejected a bail reduction request and barred Ortiz from working as a licensed speech therapist in California. Prosecutors allege Ortiz fired approximately 20 gunshots at Rihanna’s home while the singer, her partner A$AP Rocky, and their children were inside. Ortiz was arrested with a rifle and a wig for disguise in her car.

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