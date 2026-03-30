RECAP: Radio One ATL's 8th Annual Easter Egg Extravaganza

Source: Paige Boyd / R1

Radio One Atlanta’s 8th Annual Easter Egg Extravaganza at Exchange Park in Decatur was a smashing success, bringing the community together for a day filled with fun and excitement. Kids delighted in the traditional egg hunts, while adults joined in on the action with their own egg hunt featuring incredible ticket giveaways. Lucky winners scored tickets to some of the hottest upcoming events, including Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire, David and Tamela Mann, the “We Them Ones” Comedy Show, and the highly anticipated, sold-out Birthday Bash XXX on Memorial Day weekend. The event was a perfect blend of family-friendly activities and thrilling prizes, making it a memorable celebration for all ages.

Special thank you to our community partners: Amerigroup, Council & Associates LLC, DeKalb County Parks & Rec, Hills4ATL, Glamorous Gemz Mentoring Program, and Wayfield Foods.