Brandy’s Unforgettable Memoir

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Brandy’s new memoir, “Phases,” co-authored with Gerrick Kennedy, delves into her early years in Mississippi and California, her rise to fame, and personal struggles, including a nervous breakdown and addiction to diet pills. The book also explores her relationship with her father, experiences with bullying, and a toxic relationship with Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. Brandy reflects on her hit song “The Boy Is Mine” and the tragic car accident that haunted her for years, emphasizing the importance of resilience in the face of challenges. Through her candid storytelling, Brandy’s journey serves as a reminder that success is achievable with determination and hard work.

https://variety.com/2026/music/news/brandy-legacy-vocal-bible-walk-of-fame-1236702243