Deontay Wilder's Insane Story About How His Daughter Was Conceived Leaves Social Media Speechless

Source: Richard Pelham / Getty

Raw intensity may be a prerequisite for any (successful) boxer, but no one keeps that same chaotic energy outside of the ring quite like Deontay Wilder.

Now the 44-4 record heavyweight boxer is in promo mode for his April 4 fight against Derek Chisora, and stopped by Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday when the subject of family came up.

Wilder was talking about his daughter Naeiya, who has spina bifida, which causes physical and neurological issues. So, he broke down the bizarre story of how she was conceived and how caring for her has impacted his life.

He explains that he impregnated her mom against his will, and now has no problem exposing her.

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“Her mother tried to set me up to have the baby. She injected my sperm into her and ran into the bathroom and locked the door, and that’s how we had her,” Wilder said.

Wilder said when the two normally had sex, he’d have a towel near the bed to clean her up, but during one session, she refused to let him clean up his semen.

“I used to fold my towel nicely by the bed because I would want to wipe it off her stomach,” he explained. “This particular time she decided she wanted to have a baby by me because I was the best thing to ever come into her life.”

So when Wilder went to grab the towel, she slapped his hand away, “so hard I thought she hit my hand like a home run, like a baseball player does.”

He tells Morgan he knows of her ulterior motives because he sneakily read her journals, which exposed all her sexcapades.

“Most of her relationships only last two months or whatever because she was a promiscuous woman,” he remembers learning from her journals. “I didn’t know it at the time.”

Two weeks after this, Wilder says she was back in the club partying and drinking, and continued to engage in irresponsible behavior when she found out she was pregnant.

“She didn’t do all the right things to take her prenatal vitamins and the nutrients and minerals that she needed for my daughter to stay healthy,” Wilder said. “She was more worried with just having my child.”

Wilder says he had an opportunity to have an abortion but something in his heart made him “feel like she deserved to live.”

“Her mother had no remorse, no feelings about it,” Wilder adds, saying she thought that since they were both in college, he’d terminate the pregnancy and she’d try to trap him again.

See social media’s reaction to Wilder’s story below.