Free Trill Burgers With Mike Bivins This Saturday, Noon to 1P

Source: General / Trill Burger

Houston burger lovers have a reason to pull up this weekend. Trill Burgers is teaming up with Mike Bivins to give fans a chance to enjoy a free OG Trill Burger on Saturday, April 4 from 12PM to 1PM at the Shepherd location, 3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098. This limited time event is dine in only and is expected to bring out a big crowd, so arriving early is key.

Each guest will receive one free OG Trill Burger while supplies last, making this a quick one hour window to grab one of the city’s most talked about burgers. The event is presented by SportyRich and is strictly first come, first served. If you have been wanting to try Trill Burgers or just want to tap in with a Houston favorite, this is your moment.