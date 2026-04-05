Pepsi Pulls Out of Wireless Festival

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Pepsi has decided to end its sponsorship of London’s Wireless Festival due to backlash over headliner Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The rapper has faced criticism for his antisemitic and racist remarks, prompting U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to condemn the festival for booking him. Despite the controversy, Ye is set to headline all three days of the festival in July. The decision comes as Ye continues his controversial behavior, including releasing a song titled “Heil Hitler” and facing backlash for his past remarks. Despite the controversy, Ye’s recent concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was sold out, featuring a lineup of his past collaborators and friends.