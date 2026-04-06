The death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a 56-year-old nearly-blind refugee in Buffalo, has officially been ruled a homicide, intensifying scrutiny over how authorities handled his release and final hours.

Source: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / Getty

According to WKBW (ABC News 7), the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Shah Alam died from a perforated ulcer triggered by hypothermia and dehydration. His body was found Feb. 24 near Perry Street by the KeyBank Center.

WKBW reports that Shah Alam had been released on bail from the Erie County Holding Center five days before his death. After his release, Border Patrol agents took him into custody on an immigration detainer. Federal authorities later determined he was not eligible for deportation.

Rather than returning him to his family, agents reportedly dropped Shah Alam off at a Tim Hortons in Riverside, where only the drive-thru was open at the time. Shah Alam’s family said neither they nor their attorney was notified by federal authorities that he was dropped off at the coffee shop, and he did not read, write, or use electronic devices. They also alleged that the coffee shop was not near their residence.

Terry Connors, the attorney representing Shah Alam’s family, said the circumstances surrounding his death raise serious concerns.

“Really horrible, tragic death,” Connors said.

Connors said Shah Alam was not equipped to navigate the situation alone.

“This poor man was placed in a hostile environment. From which it was unlikely he would ever be able to escape,” Connors said. “I mean, he was blind in one eye, didn’t speak our language.”

Source: Buffalo Police Department / BPD

Family waited outside but never saw him

WKBW reports that Shah Alam’s family was waiting outside the holding center on Delaware Avenue to take him home upon his release.

“Family members were waiting outside of the holding center for him on Delaware Avenue, just prepared to take him home,” Connors said. “They brought him food because of the cultural differences in the food that he was served at the holding center,” he said. “They were there and prepared to do it, and he never came out that side door where all released prisoners usually come out.”

What Happened Before?

As previously reported by BOSSIP, Shah Alam was described as a vulnerable man who was nearly blind and unable to speak English when he was released from custody. BOSSIP cited CNN, which states that Shah Alam had been held at Erie County Jail for nearly a year before resolving his case with a misdemeanor plea deal.

Customs and Border Protection agents transported Shah Alam to a Tim Hortons they believed was near his home, but the address used was incorrect, and his family was never notified of his release or location.

The Buffalo Police Department launched an investigation into the actions of Border Patrol, raising broader concerns about accountability and how vulnerable individuals are treated in immigration custody.

Investigations continue as officials review case

WKBW states the Erie County District Attorney’s Office is investigating Shah Alam’s death, while the New York State Attorney General’s Office is conducting a separate review. There are also calls for the county legislature to examine how the sheriff’s office handled his release.

No criminal charges or lawsuits have been filed at this time.

Connors said a criminal case remains uncertain but has not been ruled out.

“It’s unlikely that a criminal prosecution,” Connors said. “But it’s not being ruled out because the district attorney is looking at it, but there will likely be civil litigation that will follow, and that’s where you’ll get most of the answers.”

As authorities continue their review, the homicide ruling shifts the focus toward whether the decisions made after Shah Alam’s release directly contributed to his death.

Nurul Amin Shah Alam: Death Of Buffalo Refugee Abandoned By ICE Ruled A Homicide was originally published on bossip.com