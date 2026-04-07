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Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Confirm Romance In IG Post

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Confirm Romance with Ferrari Joy Ride

Published on April 7, 2026
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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
Source: Getty / Getty

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have confirmed their speedy new romance.

Months after sparking dating rumors across social media, the Kardashian‘s star and the seven-time Formula 1 champion have made their relationship Instagram official.

In a post, Hamilton, 41, was seen racing and drifting through the streets of Tokyo in a fiery red Ferrari F40. As he’s racing through the city, Kim is revealed sitting in the passenger seat.

When the camera panned to her again in the car, Kim said, “That’s insane,” after their thrilling joy ride.

Last month, Kim joined the F1 champ in Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix, shopping around Tokyo with her sister Khloe and four children, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6— who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, were also along for the trip.

Rumors started around January of the two dating when they were spotted at the same party for New Year’s Eve in Aspen.

They made their first public appearance together at the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Confirm Romance with Ferrari Joy Ride was originally published on foxync.com

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