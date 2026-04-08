Beyonce’s “Lemonade” To Be Reimagined As Lullabies And More

Beyonce's 'Lemonade' album to be reimagined as lullabies for 10th anniversary

Michael Jackson biopic underwent $15 million reshoots due to legal issues

Kanye West banned from entering UK due to 'public good' concerns

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Beyonce’s “Lemonade” To Be Reimagined As Lullabies For Album’s 10th Anniversary

Beyonce’s album “Lemonade” is getting a lullaby release. Rockabye Baby will release “Lullaby Renditions of Beyonce’s Lemonade” just in time for the album’s 10th anniversary, which is on April 23rd. It’ll be a full-album reimagination of the album featuring soothing instruments like bells and xylophones instead of the singer’s vocals. “Lullaby Renditions of Beyonce’s Lemonade” will be out on April 10th.

“Michael” Underwent $15 Million Dollar Re-Shoots

A report says the upcoming biopic on Michael Jackson underwent major re-shoots after scenes featuring child molestation accusations had to be cut. Variety reports lawyers for Jackson’s estate found a clause in a settlement with accuser Jordan Chandler that didn’t allow a mention or depiction of him in a movie. The scenes that were cut take place in 1993 when Jackson was accused of child molestation and featured investigators searching Neverland Ranch for evidence. This caused for there to be re-shoots to film a new third act that cost the Jackson estate an extra 15-million-dollars on top of the 155-million-dollar original budget. “Michael” hits theaters on April 18th.

UK Bans Kanye West From Entering Country

Kanye West is being banned from entering the U.K. Multiple reports say the British government refused Ye’s application to travel because “his presence would not be conducive to the public good.” The rapper was set to headline London’s Wireless Festival in July, but the event has now been canceled. Kanye’s selection as headliner caused some companies to pull their sponsorship of the event due to his past anti-semitic comments. Ye had offered to meet with U.K. Jewish community members, saying he only wants to come to London to bring unity, peace and love through his music.

Hip-Hop Legend Jam Master Jay’s Formerly Convicted Killer Could Be Freed

The man convicted then cleared of killing Hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay could be free soon. On Monday, Brooklyn Federal Court Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall ordered Karl Jordan, Junior released on a one million dollar bond. Jordan is still behind bars while prosecutors decide whether to appeal the bond decision because he faces drug charges in another case. Jordan was arrested five years ago and charged in the deadly 2002 shooting of the RUN-DMC legend in his Queens recording studio. Jordan was originally convicted of killing Jam Master Jay in a narcotics deal gone south.

Academy Awards Sets Date For Next Oscar Ceremony

The next Oscars presentation is already being announced. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that the awards for the best movies of 2026 will be handed out March 14th of next year, and that the ceremony will air live in over 200 territories around the world from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. They also announced the date for the 100th Academy Awards, which will be celebrated on March 5th of 2028.