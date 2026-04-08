50 Cent Documentary Series Set At Hulu

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

50 Cent is set to have a documentary made about his life, directed by Mandon Lovett. The untitled documentary will cover 50 Cent’s rise from Queens to becoming a successful mogul. Hulu secured the rights for the documentary with a $75 million offer after a bidding war with Netflix, Starz, and Apple. Despite the announcement being made on April Fools’ Day, it seems that the documentary is indeed in the works.

On April 1, 50 Cent teased that Hulu was paying $75 million for a doc about his life, supposedly beating out Starz, Netflix, and Apple. The timing had people side-eyeing the announcement, but the punchline never came. Now, Deadline exclusively reports the streamer has greenlit the project.

The three-part series will trace Jackson’s rise from Queens to global fame, including surviving nine gunshots and selling over 30 million records. According to the official description, the “definitive” documentary will chronicle the evolution of 50 Cent—from the streets of Queens to global cultural dominance—exploring how he relentlessly reinvented himself across music, business, and film while redefining the rules of power, influence, and success. Through an intimate and revealing lens, the series portrays a figure who has consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact.

Jackson first broke through with “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” in 2003, then expanded into television with Power. He also produced the Netflix doc “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” showing his growing footprint behind the camera.

Directed by Mandon Lovett and produced by G-Unit Film & Television, the project continues Hulu’s run of music-driven storytelling. What started as a wink online now reads more like strategy.