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‘Divorced Sistas’ Premiere Date

Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorced Sistas’ Sets Premiere Date For Season 1B: “The Wait Is Over!”

Published on April 8, 2026
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2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Ceremony
Source: Variety / Getty

The second half of the first season of “Divorced Sistas” is set to return on April 15 on Paramount+. The show follows a group of women navigating relationships, divorce, and personal growth, with upcoming episodes promising deeper character development and intense conflicts. Cast members have hinted at evolving storylines for their characters, with tensions within the friend group reaching a breaking point. Viewers can expect emotional storytelling and personal breakthroughs as the series continues to captivate audiences.

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