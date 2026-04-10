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SURVIVORS • SISTERS • SUPPORT: Walk For The Fighters

Join Dee Manuel-Cloud and the Sisters Network to honor Black women battling breast cancer at the 16th Annual Stop the Silence Walk in Houston.

Published on April 10, 2026
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Dee Manuel Cloud
Source: Dee Manuel Cloud / General

Two-time Survivor, Dee Manuel-Cloud recently sat down with The Madd Hatta, she brought a message of urgent sisterhood and unyielding strength. On Saturday, April 18, at Tom Bass Park, Houston will transform into a powerful sea of pink for the 16th Annual Sisters Network Stop the Silence Breast Cancer Walk.

This impactful event is much more than a fundraiser. It is a vibrant celebration to honor the Black women across the nation who have fought, and those currently battling, breast cancer.

The Heavy Burden We Carry

During the interview, Manuel-Cloud dropped some sobering truths about our community’s health. Black women are dying from breast cancer at a higher rate and are being diagnosed at much younger ages than any other demographic. But the disparities do not stop there. We also lead the nation in heart disease, hypertension, and strokes. Manuel-Cloud points to a common, silent culprit: stress. The heavy loads Black women carry every day break down our bodies, creating a breeding ground for disease.

A Space of Love and Purpose

We fight back by coming together. The Stop the Silence Walk builds a space filled with strength, love, and purpose. It provides crucial financial and emotional support for women in active treatment while pushing to break the stigma surrounding breast cancer in our neighborhoods.

Take Charge of Your Health

Advocacy starts at home. Manuel-Cloud stresses the life-saving importance of monthly self-examinations and early detection. Do not wait for a doctor to tell you it is time. Know your body, speak up about your family history, and step into your power.

Join the Sisterhood this April 18 to walk, celebrate diversity, and empower voices that refuse to remain silent. Sign up below.

You can check out the interview with Dee Manuel-Cloud on The Madd Hatta Show Podcast on all streaming platorms or click below.

https://madd-hatta-morning-show-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/survivors-sisters-support-walk-for-the-fighters

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