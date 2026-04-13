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Lil Jon’s Memoir Coming

Lil Jon Announces Memoir 'I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me'

Published on April 13, 2026
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68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman And Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Lil Jon is set to release a memoir titled “I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me,” offering fans a deeper look into his life and career. The book traces his journey from his early beginnings to global fame, exploring his roots, collaborations with major artists, and hits like “Get Low” and “Yeah!”. Beyond music, the memoir delves into Lil Jon’s personal life, including his interest in meditation, mindfulness, and Islam, as well as difficult moments such as the death of his son. The book aims to present a more complete picture of the artist behind the high-energy persona that made him a household name.

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