Kandi Crush Battle: Case vs. Carl Thomas

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Now THIS right here is for anybody who’s ever been in their feelings.

Case and Carl Thomas represent a very specific era of R&B—when heartbreak music was honest, dramatic, and just a little bit toxic (in the best way).

Case had a way of making pain sound smooth. Songs like “Touch Me Tease Me,” “Missing You,” and “Happily Ever After” gave you that late 90s/early 2000s energy where love felt complicated but still worth fighting for. His voice was soft but intentional, and he always sounded like he meant every word.

Then there’s Carl Thomas, who came through the Bad Boy era with pure emotion. “Summer Rain” is one of the most underrated R&B records ever—it’s storytelling, it’s vulnerability, it’s heartbreak wrapped in melody. And when you add in “I Wish” and “She Is,” you get a man who wasn’t afraid to admit when love went wrong.

This battle is simple: Are you reminiscing… or are you still hurting? Because both of them will take you there.