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Free Coffee at Chick-fil-A Tomorrow? Say Less!

​ Kandi Eastman​: Free Coffee at Chick-fil-A Tomorrow? Say Less!

Published on April 20, 2026
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Kandi's Sweet Deals
Majic 102.1 / General

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you were planning to buy coffee tomorrow—don’t. Save your coins, because Chick-fil-A is looking out!
Tuesday, April 21st, Chick-fil-A is giving away FREE hot or iced coffee ALL DAY LONG at their 59 & Kirby location (2715 S.W. Freeway) and select spots around the city. And when I say all day, I mean you can pull up whenever you need that pick-me-up—morning, midday slump, or that late afternoon “I’m trying to stay productive” moment.
Now y’all know coffee prices these days? Baby… this is a win. Whether you like it hot, iced, sweet, or strong—free just hits different.
And let me go ahead and put you on game early—this isn’t the only deal they’ve got coming. They’re also doing a FREE Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit next week on April 28th from 6:30am to 10:30am at that same 59 & Kirby location and select spots. So yeah… Chick-fil-A said we’re not just feeding you, we’re taking care of your mornings too.
Bottom line—if you’re anywhere near 59 & Kirby tomorrow, you might as well swing through. Free coffee? No catch? Yeah… I’ll see you in line.

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