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Dave Chappelle honors Eddie Murphy

Says a ‘Chappelle’s Show’ reboot would need him

Published on April 20, 2026
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51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Dave Chappelle has suggested bringing Eddie Murphy into a possible revival of “Chappelle’s Show” in honor of his late brother Charlie. Chappelle made the pitch at an American Film Institute event where he expressed his admiration for Murphy and the impact of his work. The idea of revisiting the iconic series, which only ran for two seasons, was sparked by a conversation between Chappelle and Murphy. While no official reboot has been confirmed, the potential involvement of Murphy adds a new and personal dimension to the possibility.

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